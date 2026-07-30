NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 246,828 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,612,780,000 after buying an additional 2,302,055 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 474.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,132 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 64.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 58,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $289,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 9,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.0%

EMR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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