NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $142,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $401.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Megapack demand is accelerating. SpaceX purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date to support AI data centers in Memphis. The sales provide evidence of growing demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and a potential commercial relationship with SpaceX. SpaceX ramps up Tesla Megapack purchases in Q2

SpaceX purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date to support AI data centers in Memphis. The sales provide evidence of growing demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and a potential commercial relationship with SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: China sales remain a bright spot. Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales increased 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The performance could help ease concerns about demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets. Tesla’s July China-made EV sales rise

Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales increased 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The performance could help ease concerns about demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bulls continue to support the stock. ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought another $14.3 million of Tesla shares, while bullish commentary continues to focus on autonomy, robotics, AI, and energy storage as future growth drivers. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Tesla position

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought another $14.3 million of Tesla shares, while bullish commentary continues to focus on autonomy, robotics, AI, and energy storage as future growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts see rebound potential. One forecast identifies support near current levels and a possible move toward $386.61, but this remains a technical scenario rather than a change in Tesla’s underlying fundamentals. Tesla price forecast

One forecast identifies support near current levels and a possible move toward $386.61, but this remains a technical scenario rather than a change in Tesla’s underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the central concern. Tesla’s latest quarter included an earnings miss, sharply lower operating income, and negative free cash flow despite record deliveries and revenue growth. With the shares trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, investors require substantial future success from autonomy and robotics to justify the valuation.

Tesla’s latest quarter included an earnings miss, sharply lower operating income, and negative free cash flow despite record deliveries and revenue growth. With the shares trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, investors require substantial future success from autonomy and robotics to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Autonomous-driving competition is intensifying. Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. A study examining how accident data could be used to train robotaxis also renewed safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s autonomous-driving ambitions. Uber robotaxi competition

Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. A study examining how accident data could be used to train robotaxis also renewed safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s autonomous-driving ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Bearish sentiment remains visible. Investor Michael Burry is maintaining short positions in Tesla and warning of a potential broader market sell-off, adding pressure to an already volatile stock. Michael Burry’s Tesla short position

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.35 and a 200-day moving average of $395.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.73, a PEG ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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