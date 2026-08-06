NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $169.32 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,095 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $169,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 beat: Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Eli Lilly easily tops quarterly estimates, raises outlook as Zepbound and Mounjaro sales surge

Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Positive Sentiment: GLP-1 demand drove growth: Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Eli Lilly Stock Jumps Over 5% as Mounjaro Sales Surge 91%

Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Outlook raised: Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Eli Lilly raises annual revenue forecast as obesity, diabetes drug demand stay strong

Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Additional commercial and pipeline support: CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential.

CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Key investor concern: Management indicated that manufacturing capacity could become a bottleneck if GLP-1 demand continues to outpace supply. Lilly is working to expand production, but execution and competition remain important risks at the stock’s elevated valuation.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,170.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,045.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $22.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.69 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-36.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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