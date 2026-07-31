NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $469,606,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Comfort Systems USA to a #1 (Strong Buy) rating , citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Zacks rating upgrade article

, citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising profit expectations. Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. MarketBeat analyst estimate report

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Growth-focused coverage remains favorable. Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Technical signals have improved. A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Zacks technical analysis article

A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Comfort Systems USA is also among the most-watched stocks on Zacks, increasing visibility but not necessarily indicating a change in the company’s fundamentals. Zacks trending stock article

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,693.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,820.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,590.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $655.96 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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