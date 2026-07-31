NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,119 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eastman Chemical's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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