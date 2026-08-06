NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,409 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $228,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $427.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $406.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin capabilities move into production: Visa is integrating stablecoin payouts and prefunding into Visa Direct through a partnership with Zero Hash. The infrastructure is designed to reach more than 18 billion eligible card, account and wallet endpoints across 195 countries and territories, strengthening Visa’s position as a settlement network for digital assets. Visa Puts Stablecoins Into Its Cross-Border Payout Rail

Visa is integrating stablecoin payouts and prefunding into Visa Direct through a partnership with Zero Hash. The infrastructure is designed to reach more than 18 billion eligible card, account and wallet endpoints across 195 countries and territories, strengthening Visa’s position as a settlement network for digital assets. Positive Sentiment: Western Union expands Visa-based stablecoin usage: Western Union launched Stablecard across 37 markets, allowing customers to hold, transfer and spend a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin anywhere Visa is accepted. The rollout could increase transaction volume and reinforce Visa’s relevance in remittances and emerging markets. Western Union brings stablecoin remittances to Visa network

Western Union launched Stablecard across 37 markets, allowing customers to hold, transfer and spend a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin anywhere Visa is accepted. The rollout could increase transaction volume and reinforce Visa’s relevance in remittances and emerging markets. Positive Sentiment: Fraud-prevention expansion: Visa agreed to acquire AI-powered fraud-intelligence company BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash. The deal should broaden Visa’s cybersecurity products and help protect banks, merchants and consumers as scams increasingly use artificial intelligence. Visa Is Buying BioCatch To Take On AI Driven Payments Fraud

Visa agreed to acquire AI-powered fraud-intelligence company BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash. The deal should broaden Visa’s cybersecurity products and help protect banks, merchants and consumers as scams increasingly use artificial intelligence. Neutral Sentiment: Underlying business momentum remains solid: Visa’s latest reported quarter showed revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Visa also reported increased spending in Canadian FIFA World Cup host cities, illustrating the benefit of major events to payment activity.

Visa’s latest reported quarter showed revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Visa also reported increased spending in Canadian FIFA World Cup host cities, illustrating the benefit of major events to payment activity. Negative Sentiment: Large-scale layoffs raise restructuring concerns: Visa is reportedly eliminating approximately 2,600 jobs, including positions in California and among senior employees. The cuts may improve efficiency over time, but they can also signal cost pressure and generate restructuring expenses or disruption. Visa Cuts 2,600 Jobs

Visa is reportedly eliminating approximately 2,600 jobs, including positions in California and among senior employees. The cuts may improve efficiency over time, but they can also signal cost pressure and generate restructuring expenses or disruption. Negative Sentiment: Investment and margin risks persist: Analysts continue to flag rising technology costs and consumer-spending pressures. Visa is also committing substantial capital to BioCatch and stablecoin infrastructure, increasing execution risk even as these initiatives target long-term growth.

Visa Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $368.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $373.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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