NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,003 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 156,879 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 17,715 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520,782 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $54,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $121.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $105.08.

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T. Rowe Price Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: T. Rowe Price reported second-quarter revenue of $1.91 billion, up 10.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $2.57 topped the $2.52 consensus estimate. T. Rowe Price Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Revenues and Record AUM

T. Rowe Price reported second-quarter revenue of $1.91 billion, up 10.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $2.57 topped the $2.52 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Assets under management reached a record: Ending AUM was approximately $1.893 trillion, and average AUM increased 15.7% from a year earlier, supporting higher advisory fees and revenue. The company also returned $441 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. T. Rowe Price Q2 Earnings and AUM Report

Ending AUM was approximately $1.893 trillion, and average AUM increased 15.7% from a year earlier, supporting higher advisory fees and revenue. The company also returned $441 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus is on the earnings call and outlook: The quarterly earnings call provided additional context on flows, expenses and the firm’s growth initiatives, which may shape expectations for future asset gathering and profitability. T. Rowe Price Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The quarterly earnings call provided additional context on flows, expenses and the firm’s growth initiatives, which may shape expectations for future asset gathering and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Net client outflows remain a key concern: The company recorded approximately $6.5 billion in net outflows during the quarter, suggesting continued pressure on organic growth despite market-driven AUM gains.

The company recorded approximately $6.5 billion in net outflows during the quarter, suggesting continued pressure on organic growth despite market-driven AUM gains. Negative Sentiment: Expenses increased substantially: Operating expenses rose 9.8% year over year to about $1.37 billion, limiting the benefit of stronger revenue and reinforcing concerns about cost control.

Operating expenses rose 9.8% year over year to about $1.37 billion, limiting the benefit of stronger revenue and reinforcing concerns about cost control. Negative Sentiment: Options activity and broker sentiment were cautious: Put-option purchases were roughly 151% above average, while brokerages maintained a consensus “Reduce” recommendation, adding to near-term selling pressure. T. Rowe Price Consensus Reduce Recommendation

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $111.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 83,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,603,040.48. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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