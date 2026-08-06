NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 18,595 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,595 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $152,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $901,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 68.5% in the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,679. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $877.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $989.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results exceeded expectations: Second-quarter sales and revenue rose 24% year over year to a record $20.5 billion, while adjusted earnings reached $8.17 per share versus analyst estimates near $6.22. The quarter was Caterpillar’s first with revenue above $20 billion. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales and revenue rose 24% year over year to a record $20.5 billion, while adjusted earnings reached $8.17 per share versus analyst estimates near $6.22. The quarter was Caterpillar’s first with revenue above $20 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure is driving demand: Caterpillar’s power and energy segment generated approximately $8.2 billion in sales and more segment profit than construction equipment, benefiting from data-center construction and demand for power-generation equipment. Caterpillar Now Makes Almost as Much Selling Power as It Does Selling Construction Equipment

Caterpillar’s power and energy segment generated approximately $8.2 billion in sales and more segment profit than construction equipment, benefiting from data-center construction and demand for power-generation equipment. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and backlog improved: Management raised its 2026 sales-growth forecast to the mid-to-high teens from the prior low-double-digit range. A record backlog above $72 billion, stronger demand across segments and additional power capacity point to continued second-half growth. CAT Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Backlog and Capacity Growth

Management raised its 2026 sales-growth forecast to the mid-to-high teens from the prior low-double-digit range. A record backlog above $72 billion, stronger demand across segments and additional power capacity point to continued second-half growth. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. Truist also raised its price target to $1,225 and maintained a Buy rating. Truist price target update

Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. Truist also raised its price target to $1,225 and maintained a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: The strong report initially prompted a major rally and helped lift the Dow, but the shares have since surrendered part of that advance as investors assess whether AI-related demand can remain durable.

The strong report initially prompted a major rally and helped lift the Dow, but the shares have since surrendered part of that advance as investors assess whether AI-related demand can remain durable. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk is significant: CAT trades at more than 30 times forward earnings, with a free-cash-flow yield of roughly 3.2%. That leaves limited margin for execution mistakes or a slowdown in data-center spending, increasing the risk of medium-term mean reversion. Caterpillar: You Can’t Avoid the Cycle, But You Can Price It

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $872.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $922.16 and a 200-day moving average of $817.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $1.95. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 14.51%.The business had revenue of $20.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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