NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 28,944 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,751,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 96,491 shares of company stock worth $28,806,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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