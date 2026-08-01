NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 30,997 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,294 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 30,997 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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CNX Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CNX Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. CNX reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share, 26.3% above the consensus estimate of $0.57. Another report cited GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share versus a $0.60 estimate. Disciplined spending and a 59% cash operating margin helped offset weaker operating conditions. CNX Resources Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Production Falls Year over Year

CNX reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share, 26.3% above the consensus estimate of $0.57. Another report cited GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share versus a $0.60 estimate. Disciplined spending and a 59% cash operating margin helped offset weaker operating conditions. Positive Sentiment: 45Z tax-credit opportunity could add meaningful cash flow. CNX outlined an estimated $90 million annual run rate from the federal 45Z clean-fuel production credit and related environmental attributes, pending Treasury guidance. This could improve earnings visibility and strengthen free cash flow if the benefits are realized. CNX Outlines Annual Run Rate From 45Z and Environmental Attributes

CNX outlined an estimated $90 million annual run rate from the federal 45Z clean-fuel production credit and related environmental attributes, pending Treasury guidance. This could improve earnings visibility and strengthen free cash flow if the benefits are realized. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing the earnings beat against mixed operating results. CNX generated approximately $435 million in quarterly revenue, below the roughly $475 million analyst forecast. The results call and earnings materials provide additional context on the company’s outlook, cost controls and production plans. CNX Resources Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CNX generated approximately $435 million in quarterly revenue, below the roughly $475 million analyst forecast. The results call and earnings materials provide additional context on the company’s outlook, cost controls and production plans. Negative Sentiment: Production and revenue declined year over year. CNX’s revenue fell 35.7% from the prior-year quarter, while earnings declined from $2.43 per share a year earlier. Lower natural-gas prices and reduced output could pressure results if market conditions do not improve. CNX Resources Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CNX Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $43.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 28,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 426,585 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,876.25. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company's stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

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