NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,453 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,552 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $152,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:HD opened at $354.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $334.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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