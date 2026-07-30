NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 93,828 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,816 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 93,828 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Benzinga reference

Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Disney World investment article

Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Home Alone report

Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Disney AI tools article

Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Pixar cuts article

Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Disney earnings preview

Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast slightly to $7.46 from $7.47, adding to evidence that analysts are making modestly more cautious estimates. Disney analyst estimate report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here