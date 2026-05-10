NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 9,499 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,768 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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