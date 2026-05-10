NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $79,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.0%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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