NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,637 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 307 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $170.88 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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