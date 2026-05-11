NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,984 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $127.72 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here