NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $213.12 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average of $215.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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