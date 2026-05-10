NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $77.52 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $77,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $297.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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