NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $9 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Howmet Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Analyst update via Benzinga

Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Howmet Aerospace scores breakout after demand-fueled beat, lifted guidance

Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Howmet also completed the acquisition of Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, which expands its aerospace footprint and adds to its long-term growth story, though the immediate stock impact is less clear. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $270.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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