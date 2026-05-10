NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,334 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ryder System worth $47,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.89.

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Ryder System Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:R opened at $238.80 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.Ryder System's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $597,460.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,019,118.96. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,892.40. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,393 shares of company stock valued at $28,403,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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