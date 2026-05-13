NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,298 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 44,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GPK

Trending Headlines about Graphic Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock, a bullish insider signal that may help support sentiment. Insider purchase disclosure

Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock, a bullish insider signal that may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat estimates, with Graphic Packaging posting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, which suggests the core business is performing better than feared. Earnings results

Recent earnings beat estimates, with Graphic Packaging posting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, which suggests the core business is performing better than feared. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms are advertising class-action deadlines and lead-plaintiff opportunities, reinforcing an existing legal overhang rather than adding new operational developments. Class action reminder

Several law firms are advertising class-action deadlines and lead-plaintiff opportunities, reinforcing an existing legal overhang rather than adding new operational developments. Negative Sentiment: The securities-fraud lawsuit and related investigation increase uncertainty, potential legal costs, and settlement risk for Graphic Packaging. Class action lawsuit

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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