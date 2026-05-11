NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 378.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,035 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 260.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $171.45 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.79 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $105,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,129.17. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,242 shares of company stock worth $862,154 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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