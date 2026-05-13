NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,828,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,865,094.19. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 320,003 shares of company stock worth $14,194,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Trading Down 2.1%

FROG opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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