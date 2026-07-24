NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 12,861 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,134 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $295.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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