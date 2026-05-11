NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 7,057 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $205.82 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.27 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.85. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,590 shares of company stock worth $10,276,864. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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