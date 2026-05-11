NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,612 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,994 shares of company stock worth $23,775,077. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $186.47 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $198.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here