NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,718 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

JNJ stock opened at $221.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $237.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58. The stock has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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