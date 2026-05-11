NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 794 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $274.97 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. The trade was a 29.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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