NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.64 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $493.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $619.65.

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More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Article

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Article

Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Article

Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Article

Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Thermo Fisher from $675 to $615, which can weigh on sentiment even though the firm kept an overweight rating. Article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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