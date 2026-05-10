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NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 193,848 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
QuinStreet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its QuinStreet stake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 193,848 shares and leaving it with 1,207,694 shares valued at about $17.4 million.
  • QuinStreet reported record fiscal Q3 2026 results, with revenue of $346.1 million, up 28% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.31, both ahead of expectations.
  • The company also issued strong Q4 guidance for revenue of $350 million to $370 million and adjusted EBITDA of $37 million to $43 million, while management highlighted expanding AI initiatives as a growth driver.
  • Five stocks we like better than QuinStreet.

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,694 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 193,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 2.13% of QuinStreet worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,042 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135,527 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 113.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 137,123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,633,251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 496,492 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 253.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key QuinStreet News

Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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