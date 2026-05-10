NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 196,299 Shares of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG $AEBI

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 196,299 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 1.48% of Aebi Schmidt worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aebi Schmidt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aebi Schmidt currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Aebi Schmidt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEBI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.22 million and a PE ratio of 23.02. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $83.26.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $528.37 million for the quarter. Aebi Schmidt had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Aebi Schmidt Profile

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

Further Reading

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