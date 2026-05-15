NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 198,892 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,892 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Pinterest were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,887,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Pinterest by 185.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,983,427 shares of the company's stock worth $160,317,000 after buying an additional 3,239,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 18.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 3,213,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after buying an additional 3,044,674 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pinterest by 33,818.9% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus cut Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

More Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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