NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $15.78 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,778,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BILL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in BILL by 972.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BILL by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

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BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key BILL News

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: BILL beat fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.68 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $406.6 million versus $403.8 million expected, helped by 13.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Article Title

BILL beat fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.68 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $406.6 million versus $403.8 million expected, helped by 13.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts both ahead of Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued double-digit growth.

Management issued upbeat Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts both ahead of Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said core revenue rose 16%, driven by stronger subscription and transaction fees, signaling healthy demand in its payments and AP/AR software platform. Article Title

The company said core revenue rose 16%, driven by stronger subscription and transaction fees, signaling healthy demand in its payments and AP/AR software platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, including a Zacks Rank upgrade to Strong Buy and BMO raising its price target to $46 from $43, which may support the stock in the near term. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive, including a Zacks Rank upgrade to Strong Buy and BMO raising its price target to $46 from $43, which may support the stock in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to BILL’s plan to cut about 30% of its workforce to improve profitability and focus more on AI, a move that may lift margins if execution is successful. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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