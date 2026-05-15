NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $971,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,356 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 597.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $118.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Further Reading

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