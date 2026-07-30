Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Newell Brands were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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