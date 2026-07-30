Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,058 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Newmark Group worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.24 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Newmark Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmark Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to $888.4 million, exceeding the roughly $865.2 million analyst estimate. Revenue growth and record performance highlighted on the earnings call suggest continued demand for Newmark’s commercial real estate advisory and services businesses. Newmark Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to $888.4 million, exceeding the roughly $865.2 million analyst estimate. Revenue growth and record performance highlighted on the earnings call suggest continued demand for Newmark’s commercial real estate advisory and services businesses. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 a year earlier. The company also reported a 26.23% return on equity and declared its quarterly dividend, supporting the shareholder-return case. Newmark Group Earnings Report

Adjusted earnings were $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 a year earlier. The company also reported a 26.23% return on equity and declared its quarterly dividend, supporting the shareholder-return case. Neutral Sentiment: Newmark maintained fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion. Its EPS outlook of $1.87 to $1.98 has a midpoint of approximately $1.93, essentially matching the $1.93 consensus estimate rather than providing a meaningful forecast increase. Newmark Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Newmark maintained fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion. Its EPS outlook of $1.87 to $1.98 has a midpoint of approximately $1.93, essentially matching the $1.93 consensus estimate rather than providing a meaningful forecast increase. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings matched the company’s cited consensus estimate, Zacks reported that the $0.39 EPS result missed its $0.40 estimate. The lack of an upside earnings surprise, combined with guidance that was broadly in line with expectations, may be prompting profit-taking despite the strong revenue growth. Newmark Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Newmark Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

Further Reading

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