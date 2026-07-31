Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,860 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 153,360 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Newmont were worth $48,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,018,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Newmont by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $7,684,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raises earnings estimate and maintains bullish rating: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Scotiabank raises Newmont earnings estimate

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying signals bullish positioning: Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Investors buy high volume of Newmont call options

Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont versus Equinox comparison highlights competing investment factors: Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. NEM versus EQX comparison

Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. Neutral Sentiment: Executive stock awards and ownership disclosures: Several Newmont executives, including the chief technical officer and chief operating officer, reported stock awards or changes in holdings. These routine filings may align management with shareholders, but they do not represent open-market purchases or materially change the company’s fundamentals. Newmont executive stock filings

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,882 shares of company stock worth $1,001,952 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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