News Corporation $NWS Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,153 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 131,592 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in News were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of News by 2.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,333 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. News Corporation has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

See Also

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