NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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