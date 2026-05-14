NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 52,058 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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