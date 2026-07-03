NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,881 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 67,851 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Article Title

Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors.

Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in.

Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap noted the shares had a modest pullback in the prior session, showing that short-term volatility is still present even with the longer-term bullish thesis intact.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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