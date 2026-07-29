NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,770 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 76,135 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $245,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NEE opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 to $4.02, reinforcing confidence in its earnings trajectory.

NextEra’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 to $4.02, reinforcing confidence in its earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted surging electricity demand, a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and growing data-center hubs. These trends position NextEra as a major utility beneficiary of artificial-intelligence and hyperscale data-center expansion while leaving its long-term earnings-growth targets intact. NEE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Power Demand Growth

Management highlighted surging electricity demand, a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and growing data-center hubs. These trends position NextEra as a major utility beneficiary of artificial-intelligence and hyperscale data-center expansion while leaving its long-term earnings-growth targets intact. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary increasingly frames NextEra as one of the utility sector’s leading AI-power investments. Unlike equipment suppliers, NextEra owns and develops the generation capacity that can serve new data-center demand, potentially providing long-term contracted growth. NextEra Energy Is Becoming the Utility Sector's Biggest AI Power Bet

Investor commentary increasingly frames NextEra as one of the utility sector’s leading AI-power investments. Unlike equipment suppliers, NextEra owns and develops the generation capacity that can serve new data-center demand, potentially providing long-term contracted growth. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its price target from $94 to $96 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling additional potential upside based on the company’s earnings and demand outlook.

BMO Capital raised its price target from $94 to $96 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling additional potential upside based on the company’s earnings and demand outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy searches for NEE on Zacks indicate elevated investor attention, but search activity alone does not establish a change in fundamentals or valuation. Investors Heavily Search NextEra Energy

Heavy searches for NEE on Zacks indicate elevated investor attention, but search activity alone does not establish a change in fundamentals or valuation. Negative Sentiment: As a capital-intensive utility, NextEra remains exposed to interest-rate movements, financing costs and execution risks associated with expanding generation and transmission capacity. Its premium valuation could also limit gains if AI-related growth expectations are not realized.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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