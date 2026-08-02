Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,977 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Nextpower worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nextpower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,741 shares of the company's stock worth $350,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nextpower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,864,660 shares of the company's stock worth $249,541,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nextpower by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,429,410 shares of the company's stock worth $211,627,000 after acquiring an additional 111,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Nextpower by 156.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Nextpower had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 16.36%.The business had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nextpower from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Nextpower

Key Stories Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $3,120,740.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,205,581.56. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $8,162,767.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,547,326.75. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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