NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $29.22 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $29,222,000. Coinbase Global comprises 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched Coinbase for Agents , a new AI tool that lets models like ChatGPT and Claude trade crypto, make payments, and execute strategies on users’ behalf. Investors may view this as a potential new revenue driver and a way for Coinbase to become a key platform for autonomous finance. Cointelegraph article

Coinbase launched , a new AI tool that lets models like ChatGPT and Claude trade crypto, make payments, and execute strategies on users’ behalf. Investors may view this as a potential new revenue driver and a way for Coinbase to become a key platform for autonomous finance. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase also rolled out an AI-powered trading platform for autonomous agents , reinforcing the company’s push into agentic commerce and potentially broadening user engagement. Blockonomi article

Coinbase also rolled out an , reinforcing the company’s push into agentic commerce and potentially broadening user engagement. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard selected Coinbase as part of an AI agent payments initiative , which could help validate Coinbase’s infrastructure and expand its role in emerging machine-to-machine payment rails. Yahoo Finance article

Mastercard selected Coinbase as part of an , which could help validate Coinbase’s infrastructure and expand its role in emerging machine-to-machine payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and MassPay announced a stablecoin-powered payout partnership spanning 180 countries, pointing to growing enterprise use of USDC and broader adoption of Coinbase-linked payment infrastructure. Cointelegraph article

Coinbase and MassPay announced a spanning 180 countries, pointing to growing enterprise use of USDC and broader adoption of Coinbase-linked payment infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Circle moved a record $4.4 billion in USDC to a Coinbase-linked wallet, underscoring Coinbase’s central role in stablecoin settlement and treasury flows on-chain. Blockonomi article

Circle moved a record to a Coinbase-linked wallet, underscoring Coinbase’s central role in stablecoin settlement and treasury flows on-chain. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase’s Quantum Advisory Council warned that Bitcoin may face future quantum-related risks, but this is more of a long-term industry issue than a direct near-term catalyst for COIN. NewsBTC article

Coinbase’s Quantum Advisory Council warned that Bitcoin may face future quantum-related risks, but this is more of a long-term industry issue than a direct near-term catalyst for COIN. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein suggested the 2026 World Cup could boost prediction markets and potentially benefit Coinbase through new user activity, but this is still speculative and depends on broader market adoption. Cointelegraph article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $7,746,861 in the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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