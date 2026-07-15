NFSG Corp Purchases 11,165 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

NFSG Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 546.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $246.36.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.33.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.Coinbase Global's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total transaction of $1,590,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,181,800. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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