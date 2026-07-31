NFSG Corp Sells 4,531 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

NFSG Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,477 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of NFSG Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NFSG Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Apple by 10.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 753,700 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $191,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 86,024 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 116,580 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of approximately $109.4 billion, up 16% year over year, while diluted EPS of $2.02 rose 29% and exceeded Wall Street expectations. Strong iPhone and Mac sales drove the results. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of approximately $109.4 billion, up 16% year over year, while diluted EPS of $2.02 rose 29% and exceeded Wall Street expectations. Strong iPhone and Mac sales drove the results. Positive Sentiment: The company said its active installed base reached an all-time high, and iPhone, Mac and Services each posted June-quarter revenue records. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. Apple Q3 revenue rises

The company said its active installed base reached an all-time high, and iPhone, Mac and Services each posted June-quarter revenue records. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Apple indicated that a revamped Siri could eventually become a paid service for heavy users, offering a potential long-term monetization opportunity as the company expands its consumer-AI strategy. Tim Cook says Apple may charge for AI Siri

Apple indicated that a revamped Siri could eventually become a paid service for heavy users, offering a potential long-term monetization opportunity as the company expands its consumer-AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Thursday marked Tim Cook’s final earnings call as CEO before he steps down in September, adding leadership-transition uncertainty despite incoming CEO John Ternus’s expected continuity.

Thursday marked Tim Cook’s final earnings call as CEO before he steps down in September, adding leadership-transition uncertainty despite incoming CEO John Ternus’s expected continuity. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion was below the roughly $114.3 billion consensus estimate. The cautious forecast is a key reason the stock has decreased despite the quarterly beat.

Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion was below the roughly $114.3 billion consensus estimate. The cautious forecast is a key reason the stock has decreased despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: The generative-AI hardware boom is driving severe memory and component shortages. Apple is stockpiling inventory, but CEO Tim Cook warned that the impact of higher memory prices will worsen, pressuring product margins and potentially requiring further price increases. The quarter’s 50.1% gross margin benefited by about two percentage points from tariff refunds, a benefit that may not recur. Apple stockpiles inventory

The generative-AI hardware boom is driving severe memory and component shortages. Apple is stockpiling inventory, but CEO Tim Cook warned that the impact of higher memory prices will worsen, pressuring product margins and potentially requiring further price increases. The quarter’s 50.1% gross margin benefited by about two percentage points from tariff refunds, a benefit that may not recur. Negative Sentiment: Services revenue missed expectations, with Apple citing a slowdown in gaming and the effects of App Store changes. Weaker-than-expected China performance also raised concerns about regional demand and competition.

Services revenue missed expectations, with Apple citing a slowdown in gaming and the effects of App Store changes. Weaker-than-expected China performance also raised concerns about regional demand and competition. Negative Sentiment: With Apple valued near $5 trillion and trading at roughly 40 times earnings, investors had set very high expectations. That premium leaves less room for disappointment in growth, margins or guidance. Apple forecasts slower growth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $344.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $309.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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