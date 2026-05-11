Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 9,025 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $13,724,045,000 after buying an additional 659,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,693,434,000 after buying an additional 1,139,926 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $264.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.37. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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