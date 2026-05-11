Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 3,980 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,605 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Wall Street Zen lowered Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $355.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $304.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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