Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,626 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the software company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $253.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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