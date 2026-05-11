Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 24,490 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,819 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $49,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Atlassian to $130 from $120 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

BTIG Research raised its price target on Atlassian to $130 from $120 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $112 from $106 and kept an “overweight” rating, saying Atlassian’s annual recurring revenue disclosure supports the enterprise growth case. Article

Barclays lifted its price target to $112 from $106 and kept an “overweight” rating, saying Atlassian’s annual recurring revenue disclosure supports the enterprise growth case. Positive Sentiment: Atlassian unveiled “Flex,” a new commercial model designed to help large customers adopt and scale its AI-powered platform more easily, which could improve enterprise sales and retention. Article

Atlassian unveiled “Flex,” a new commercial model designed to help large customers adopt and scale its AI-powered platform more easily, which could improve enterprise sales and retention. Positive Sentiment: Atlassian also highlighted new AI-focused products and the expansion of Rovo/Teamwork Graph, reinforcing the narrative that the company is gaining traction in AI-driven workflow automation. Article

Atlassian also highlighted new AI-focused products and the expansion of Rovo/Teamwork Graph, reinforcing the narrative that the company is gaining traction in AI-driven workflow automation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Atlassian’s Team ’26 conference and long-term performance, but these were mostly commentary rather than fresh catalysts. Article

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $249,907.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 212,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,716.60. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $134,471.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,972,782.65. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,013 shares of company stock worth $489,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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